Band Protocol (BAND) Hits Market Cap of $109.27 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for $5.33 or 0.00050197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $109.27 million and approximately $108.06 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

