Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Barclays

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Ball from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.36.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.42. The stock had a trading volume of 20,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,614. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.81, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $86.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average of $71.71.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Ball by 17.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 25.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Ball by 19.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 376,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,149,000 after purchasing an additional 62,372 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 6.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,907,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at $3,275,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

