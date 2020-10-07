Balincan USA (OTCMKTS:BCNN) vs. Quotient Technology (OTCMKTS:QUOT) Critical Analysis

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) and Balincan USA (OTCMKTS:BCNN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Balincan USA has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quotient Technology and Balincan USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient Technology 1 1 4 1 2.71 Balincan USA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quotient Technology currently has a consensus target price of $10.23, indicating a potential upside of 31.98%. Given Quotient Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than Balincan USA.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quotient Technology and Balincan USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient Technology $436.16 million 1.61 -$37.06 million ($0.34) -22.79 Balincan USA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Balincan USA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quotient Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Quotient Technology and Balincan USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient Technology -13.42% -19.34% -9.48% Balincan USA N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of Balincan USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc., a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties. It also operates Quotient Retailer iQ, a digital platform to engage with shoppers across their websites, mobiles, e-commerce, and social channels. It serves approximately 700 CPGs, representing approximately 2,000 brands, including various food, beverage, personal, and household product manufacturers; retail partners representing various classes of trade, such as grocery retailers, as well as drug, dollar, club, and mass merchandise channels; and consumers visiting its websites, mobile properties, and social channels. The company was formerly known as Coupons.com Incorporated and changed its name to Quotient Technology Inc. in October 2015. Quotient Technology Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Balincan USA

Balincan USA, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform. Its e-commerce platform sells beauty products to affluent female consumers utilizing its Â’promotion trio' of WeChat, Apps, and videos on smartphones in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as Moqizone Holding Corp. and changed its name to Balincan USA, Inc. in August 2015 to reflect its ongoing business operations. Balincan USA, Inc. is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.