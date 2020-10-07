Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L) (LON:BGFD) Sets New 12-Month High at $919.00

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L) (LON:BGFD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 919 ($12.01) and last traded at GBX 919 ($12.01), with a volume of 100426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 898 ($11.73).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 861.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 760.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.62 million and a P/E ratio of 29.25.

About Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L) (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.