Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will report sales of $101.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.76 million and the lowest is $97.50 million. Badger Meter reported sales of $108.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year sales of $402.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $410.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $420.37 million, with estimates ranging from $404.30 million to $436.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.66 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.40.

BMI stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.97. 6,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,557. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $70.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $175,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,788.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,546 shares in the company, valued at $399,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Badger Meter by 6.0% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,574,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,111,000 after acquiring an additional 88,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after buying an additional 71,028 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth $3,559,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth $3,227,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

