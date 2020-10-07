B.Riley Securit Comments on Crocs, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – B.Riley Securit upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crocs in a report released on Thursday, October 1st. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Crocs’ FY2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

CROX has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crocs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. CL King cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

CROX opened at $46.80 on Monday. Crocs has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FMR LLC increased its position in Crocs by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,057 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,834,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 550.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,025 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Crocs by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 477,656 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in Crocs by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,034,000 after purchasing an additional 400,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

