B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 207.69% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE CTRA traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,977. The company has a market cap of $142.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.50. Contura Energy has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.68) by ($0.28). Contura Energy had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $411.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Contura Energy will post -10 EPS for the current year.

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

