Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Shares Gap Down to $1.33

Shares of Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.33, but opened at $1.21. Aytu BioScience shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 37,855 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYTU. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Aytu BioScience in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aytu BioScience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYTU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aytu BioScience during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aytu BioScience during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Aytu BioScience by 222.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 177,444 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aytu BioScience during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aytu BioScience during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aytu BioScience Company Profile (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

