AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young Sells 5,000 Shares

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $32,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morris S. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AXT alerts:

On Wednesday, September 16th, Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $30,050.00.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. AXT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.74.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of AXT by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of AXT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 114,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley Securities cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.