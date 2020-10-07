Axe Price Hits $0.0722 on Major Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0722 or 0.00000680 BTC on major exchanges including FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. Axe has a market cap of $380,037.61 and $7.49 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000401 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000065 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official website is axerunners.com

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

