Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 253.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,699,000 after acquiring an additional 827,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,888,000 after purchasing an additional 414,812 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,997,000 after purchasing an additional 376,524 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 145,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 116,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $11,058,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.09.

NYSE:AVY traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $141.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

