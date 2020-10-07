Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.06

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.06 and last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 6699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $747,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,159.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $498,977,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,065,364 shares of company stock valued at $801,411,194. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,876,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,711,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,422,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,116,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

