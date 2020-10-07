Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Hits New 12-Month High at $99.67

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.67 and last traded at $99.33, with a volume of 4601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.26.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATHM shares. HSBC started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. 86 Research initiated coverage on Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Macquarie lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.49.

The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average of $81.89.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.32 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 37.91%. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Autohome in the third quarter valued at $941,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 1.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autohome in the second quarter valued at $803,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Autohome by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 205,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 1.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

