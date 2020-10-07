Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.32

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 98213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

ACB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,502,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 622,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 385,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,979,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 326,578 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,956,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 270,417 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 694.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,758,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,803 shares during the period. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

