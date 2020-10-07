Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Up 6.8%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s share price rose 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 1,322,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,471,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.22 and a quick ratio of 16.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 48,648.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,037,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 234.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

