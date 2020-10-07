Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) vs. DHT (NYSE:DHT) Financial Comparison

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and DHT (NYSE:DHT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of DHT shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Atlas pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. DHT pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 36.9%. Atlas pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DHT pays out 336.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Atlas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and DHT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Atlas and DHT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas 0 0 0 0 N/A DHT 0 2 3 0 2.60

DHT has a consensus target price of $7.48, suggesting a potential upside of 43.47%. Given DHT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DHT is more favorable than Atlas.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas and DHT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas $1.13 billion 1.75 $439.10 million $0.78 11.77 DHT $535.07 million 1.44 $73.68 million $0.57 9.14

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than DHT. DHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas and DHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas 19.97% 8.84% 3.51% DHT 36.38% 28.92% 15.01%

Risk and Volatility

Atlas has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHT has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlas beats DHT on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

