ATC Coin Price Down 4.2% This Week (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $589,245.84 and approximately $172.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00433542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011270 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002930 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,316,903 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

