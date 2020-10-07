Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) & Bio-Rad Laboratories (NASDAQ:BIO) Head to Head Contrast

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Astrotech has a beta of -0.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Astrotech and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech -1,703.07% -690.00% -149.55% Bio-Rad Laboratories 84.89% 3.66% 2.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astrotech and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech $490,000.00 27.52 -$8.31 million N/A N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.31 billion 7.02 $1.76 billion $7.06 77.43

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Astrotech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Astrotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Astrotech and Bio-Rad Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus target price of $577.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.68%. Given Bio-Rad Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bio-Rad Laboratories is more favorable than Astrotech.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats Astrotech on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics. Its product portfolio include MMS 1000, a small, low-power desktop mass spectrometer; OEM 1000, a mass spectrometer component; MMS 2000, a gas monitor that provides precise, real-time measurement of specific chemicals in a process stream; and TRACER 1000, an explosives trace detector with a swab-based thermal desorption sample inlet system. The Astral Images Corporation segment develops film restoration and enhancement software. This segment offers Astral Black ICE, a system targeted mainly towards the black-and-white feature film and television series digitization and restoration markets; Astral Color ICE, a standalone AI software solution that integrates into film scanners to enable color image correction and enhancement; Astral HDR ICE, high dynamic range solution that upgrades digital and traditional films to the HDR10 standard; and Astral HSDR ICE, a solution, which automatically converts HDR content to SDR. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

