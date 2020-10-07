AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 20.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.41. 191,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,224,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 50.29%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

