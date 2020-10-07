Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,636 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $51,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $296.41. The stock had a trading volume of 622,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,091,870. The firm has a market cap of $791.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $161.68 and a fifty-two week high of $299.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.37 and a 200-day moving average of $233.42.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. 140166 boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.47.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

