Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 349,008 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 84.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 349,008 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total transaction of $2,686,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,772 shares of company stock worth $89,816,325. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.83.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $9.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $558.60. 351,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,379,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $510.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

