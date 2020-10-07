Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 244,559 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,251,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 244,559 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for approximately 1.4% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of Paypal worth $246,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after buying an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after buying an additional 180,069 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Paypal by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after buying an additional 8,872,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,743,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,048,000 after buying an additional 288,697 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,539,000 after buying an additional 802,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $4,922,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,403 shares in the company, valued at $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their price objective on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.61.

PYPL stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.19. 142,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,755,522. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $212.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

