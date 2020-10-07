Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,302,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153,447 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.22% of Centene worth $75,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Centene by 57.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 111,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 40,751 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 377.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,476,000 after acquiring an additional 631,781 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 42.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 74.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.39. The stock had a trading volume of 52,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.84.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $645,626.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $2,309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,378 shares of company stock worth $5,259,016. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.97.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

