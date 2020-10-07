Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 890.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,293,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162,727 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $32,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 401,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 38,879 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Ally Financial by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 154,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 62,920 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.97.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $27.17. 189,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,660,683. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

