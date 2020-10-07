Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 225.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,961,116 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands makes up approximately 0.7% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.37% of Las Vegas Sands worth $132,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 103.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 33.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,003 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 107.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,506 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $8,754,000. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Roth Capital lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

NYSE LVS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $46.46. 129,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,939,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

