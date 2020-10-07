Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,298,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341,144 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 2.21% of 8X8 worth $35,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,754,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 664,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 8X8 by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 66,832 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 80,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29,975 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in 8X8 by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,911,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in 8X8 by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 965,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 353,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 8X8 from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 28,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $429,931.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,795 shares of company stock worth $1,968,492 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,560. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.74 million. Analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

