Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 304,271 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 304,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,706,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 88.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,780,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,131,000 after buying an additional 833,349 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,785,000 after buying an additional 425,514 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,266,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,460,000 after buying an additional 198,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,346,000 after buying an additional 27,991 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 861,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,380,000 after buying an additional 51,711 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.45. 22,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.56 and its 200-day moving average is $135.42. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $171.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

