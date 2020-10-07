Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 464,038 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 335.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,038 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.18% of Ball worth $50,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Ball by 17.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 25.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Ball by 19.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 376,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,149,000 after acquiring an additional 62,372 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,907,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLL stock traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $85.82. The stock had a trading volume of 35,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,614. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $86.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.71.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

