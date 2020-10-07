Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 149,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,898,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.00.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small bought 72,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $508.35 per share, with a total value of $36,668,302.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.55, for a total value of $4,835,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,924,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,972 shares of company stock valued at $74,757,076 over the last ninety days. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $8.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $488.83. 5,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,344. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

