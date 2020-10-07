Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $47 Million in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 198,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,003,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.61% of Amedisys as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amedisys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $186,333,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 987,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $195,959,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 672,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $91,698,000 after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Amedisys by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,903,000 after purchasing an additional 36,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.05. 2,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,583. Amedisys Inc has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMED. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.33.

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 4,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $935,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $79,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,023 shares of company stock worth $2,850,085 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

