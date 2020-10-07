Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $46.56 Million in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,992,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,560,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.22% of Schlumberger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $15.83. 381,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,144,868. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.07.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

