Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 643.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,815 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $53,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the second quarter. South State CORP. now owns 8,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 4.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 132.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ROST shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.25. 42,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,074. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.15.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

