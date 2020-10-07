Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 813.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 712,792 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $65,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $28,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,705,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $2,337,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,923,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 533,635 shares of company stock worth $39,566,516. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,227,032. The company has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

