Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,110,505 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 854,642 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $41,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,244 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 24,072 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,007 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 28,423 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,978 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,413 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 344,832 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after buying an additional 92,589 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LUV. Credit Suisse Group raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,882,418. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.