Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,895 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 1.0% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.62% of AutoZone worth $171,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 12.9% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO traded up $8.00 on Wednesday, hitting $1,146.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,205. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,197.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,095.04. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $6.19. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 73.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,328.40.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

