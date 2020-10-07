Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $94.66 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,593 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up 0.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.41% of Zillow Group worth $94,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Zillow Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Z stock traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $106.66. The stock had a trading volume of 90,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,890. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.15 and a 200 day moving average of $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $112.49.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total transaction of $159,160.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 980 shares in the company, valued at $101,547.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 862,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $69,101,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,527,768 shares of company stock valued at $194,249,201 in the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Z has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

