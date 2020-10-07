Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $77.25 Million Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 350.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 995,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 774,172 shares during the period. JD.Com makes up 0.4% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of JD.Com worth $77,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in JD.Com by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in JD.Com by 1,493.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 93,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in JD.Com by 1,480.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,218,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in JD.Com in the second quarter worth about $420,613,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities increased their price target on shares of JD.Com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

JD stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,028,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

