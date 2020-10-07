Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $696.47 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,771,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,298 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 3.9% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.30% of salesforce.com worth $696,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,207,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after buying an additional 1,364,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after buying an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in salesforce.com by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,277,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $420,990,000 after buying an additional 1,276,882 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

salesforce.com stock traded up $9.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.75. 165,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,839,145. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.80. The company has a market capitalization of $227.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $57,781.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,760.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total transaction of $5,670,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,978,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,666,292,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 738,249 shares of company stock worth $163,613,631 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

