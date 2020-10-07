Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $164.56 Million Stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 41.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,547 shares during the quarter. Mercadolibre accounts for 0.9% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $164,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 121.4% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre stock traded up $38.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,129.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.00 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,101.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $892.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $1,270.00.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,210.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,077.75.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

