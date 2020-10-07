Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6,776.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.14% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $49,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,998,184,000 after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $734,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,046,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,188 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $978,282,000 after purchasing an additional 200,827 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $192,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $33.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,290.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,248. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,269.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,036.57. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,384.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.45, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,132.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,320.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,155.83.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

