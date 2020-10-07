Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 884,306 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 84,369 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $37,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,452,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in BHP Group by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,180,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,146,000 after purchasing an additional 638,026 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,644,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 4,062.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 499,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 487,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,415,204 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $263,986,000 after purchasing an additional 350,273 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBL traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.54. 211,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.71. BHP Group PLC has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $48.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

