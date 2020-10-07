Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 53.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 686,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,188 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $60,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.33. The stock had a trading volume of 127,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,146,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.56. The stock has a market cap of $155.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.69.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.