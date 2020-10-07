Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 115,637 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $32,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 198.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Argus upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.06. 75,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,906,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.87 and its 200-day moving average is $102.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $119.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

