Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,749 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 1.9% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.47% of Booking worth $331,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Booking by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $40.62 on Wednesday, hitting $1,750.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,167. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,793.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,616.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $23.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target (up previously from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,806.52.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

