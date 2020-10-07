Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 883,837 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 155.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,450,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883,837 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo comprises 0.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.13% of Pinduoduo worth $107,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 8.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 97.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 57.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 401,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 145,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 25.7% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 53,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $85.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BOCOM International downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.05.

PDD stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.68. 165,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,381,021. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of -66.96 and a beta of 1.18. Pinduoduo Inc has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $98.96.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. Pinduoduo’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

