Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 64,532 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,532 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.26% of Fortinet worth $48,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 171.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 34.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.35.

Fortinet stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.67. 15,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,502. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.89. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $297,906.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $3,947,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,393 shares in the company, valued at $806,575,807.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,979,883 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.