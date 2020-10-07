Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 474,835 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 276.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,835 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises 0.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.19% of HCA Healthcare worth $80,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $49,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Truist upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.89.

NYSE HCA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.85. 16,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,594. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

