Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 337,045 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 89.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,045 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.33% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $81,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $10.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.21. 224,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,327. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.75 and its 200-day moving average is $105.63. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $121.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.76.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

