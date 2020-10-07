Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 307,877 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 155.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 307,877 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.4% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $253,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 43.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total transaction of $21,395,954.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,954.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,486 shares of company stock valued at $106,890,169. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX stock traded up $28.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $534.64. 296,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,529,641. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $264.57 and a one year high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $499.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BofA Securities decreased their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.12.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

