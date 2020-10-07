Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 252,079 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 300.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,874 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,079 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $42,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NIKE by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 117.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $443,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,362 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $191,903,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 119.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $379,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,053 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,986,222. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $130.44. The company has a market capitalization of $199.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $12,185,816.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,519,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,072,879.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $9,488,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,635 shares in the company, valued at $189,592,313.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,962 shares of company stock worth $79,655,812 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.